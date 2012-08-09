UPDATE 3-Bombardier profit, sales fall on train order transition

* Q2 EPS 10 cents vs year-earlier 12 cents

* Revenue drops 12 pct to $1.9 billion

* Says new C-Series, LearJet 85 planes on schedule

* Maintains forecast for plane delivery, profit margins

* Stock declines 4 pct in opening trade (Adds stock declines, analyst’s comment)

By Susan Taylor

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian train-and-plane maker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday the timing of major train contracts hurt revenue and profit in the second quarter as big projects in Asia-Pacific and European markets had been wrapped up, while new orders were in start-up phase.

Shares on the Montreal-based company, whose quarterly revenue lagged analysts’ expectations, dropped 4 percent in early trade after the news.

“The market will be slightly disappointed with these results, especially at (train unit) BT,” National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen said.

“We are not overly concerned, however, as the strong (train) backlog will support higher revenue and margins in the coming years. We believe that the most important driver for Bombardier shares in the short to medium term is progress on the development of the C-Series (jetliner).”

Despite the 12 percent drop in quarterly revenue, which came in below analyst expectations, Bombardier maintained its financial forecasts, saying it expects 2012 full-year revenue to match last year‘s.

The company, which is the world’s biggest train maker and third-biggest plane maker, also said that its new C-Series and Learjet 85 planes remain on track to enter service at the end of 2013.

Investors and analysts are scrutinizing the timetables because the aircraft industry has been hit by chronic development delays.

Bombardier is investing $3.3 billion to develop the 110- to 149-seat C-Series, its biggest aircraft yet. Plane systems are currently being tested and the company had said it will run test flights by the end of 2012.

Bombardier competes with Brazil’s Embraer in the smaller regional jet market and will take on Airbus and Boeing with the C-Series.

Work on the two first flight-test Learjet 85 aircraft and the ground test platform is “well underway”, the company said.

PROFIT, SALES SLIDE

Profit for the quarter that ended June 30, fell to $182 million, or 10 cents per share, from $211 million, or 12 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined to $4.17 billion from $4.7 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 10 cents a share and revenue of $4.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bombardier said its total order backlog was $56.9 billion as of June 30, compared with $53.9 billion as at Dec. 31, 2011.

The company repeated its forecast for deliveries of 180 business jets and 55 commercial aircraft in 2012 with an overall EBIT margin of about 5 percent.

Its revenue forecast implies a 19 percent increase in sales during the second half of the year, said BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun.

Quarterly revenue from the company’s train unit slumped 30 percent to $1.9 billion, as contracts for commuter and regional train, locomotive, metro, intercity train and propulsion contracts neared completion.

“The good news ... is that Bombardier continues to win both sizable follow-on and new rail contracts,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said. “Management noted that the rail industry markets remained resilient in spite of the challenges of the global economy. Many tender activities are on the horizon.”

The train order backlog dipped to $31.7 billion from $31.9 billion, as foreign currencies weakened against the Canadian dollar.

The unit’s closely watched EBIT margin, or earnings before financing expense, financing income and income taxes, fell to 6.2 percent from 7.2 percent.

Revenue from the aerospace division, which makes business, commercial and amphibious aircraft, rose 10 percent to $2.3 billion as plane deliveries rose to 62 from 56.

The unit, which delivered more business aircraft but fewer regional jets, increased its backlog by 14.5 percent to C$25.2 billion from the end of 2011. The EBIT margin dropped to 4.5 percent from 5 percent.

Private jet-sharing company NetJets said in June it would order up to $7.3 billion in business planes from Bombardier, including firm orders for 100 Challenger jets and options for 175 more. [ID: nL1E8HBDKQ]

Free cash flow use in the quarter dropped to $642 million from $1.07 billion a year earlier.

Bombardier shares shed 15 Canadian cents to C$3.61 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trade.