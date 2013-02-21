FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier profit falls on restructuring charge
February 21, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Bombardier profit falls on restructuring charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a 93 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit after taking a restructuring charge of $119 million.

The company’s net profit fell to $14 million, from $214 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net income fell to $188 million, or 10 cents per share, from $227 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.8 billion from $4.3 billion.

Bombardier said on Wednesday it won an order to sell up to 42 of its new C-series jetliners to Russian aircraft leasing company Ilyushin Finance Co in a deal that could be worth as much as $3.42 billion.

The company said on Thursday that the CSeries’ first flight would take place by the end of June.

