Bombardier profit nearly halves on charge for job cuts
October 30, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Bombardier profit nearly halves on charge for job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc’s quarterly profit dropped nearly 50 percent as it took a $120 million charge related to previously announced job cuts.

The Montreal-based company’s net income fell to $74 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $147 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 21 percent to $4.9 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

