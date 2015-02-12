Bombardier posts loss on $1.4 bln charge for paused Learjet program

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc reported a loss, compared with a year-ago profit, due to a $1.4 billion charge related to its decision to suspend the development of its new Learjet 85 business aircraft.

The net loss was $1.59 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, compared with a profit of $97 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.96 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)