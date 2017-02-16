FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Bombardier reports smaller quarterly loss
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 6 months ago

Bombardier reports smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier, when the company recorded impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to Bombardier shareholders narrowed to $251 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $679 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took charges of $30 million in the quarter compared to $673 million a year earlier.

Montreal-headquartered Bombardier, which is in the middle of a 5-year turnaround plan to improve results, reported a 12.7 percent fall in revenue to $4.38 billion. (Reporting By Allison Lampert and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

