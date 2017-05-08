FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 3 months ago

Quebec pension fund withholding support for Bombardier executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, May 8 (Reuters) - Canada's second-largest pension fund, a key institutional shareholder in Bombardier Inc , said it has withheld support for the re-election of the company's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin at its annual general meeting this week.

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said in a letter published on Monday that the board of the Canadian plane and train maker should be headed by a fully independent director. Beaudoin, a former chief executive, is a member of the company's founding family. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by James Dalgleish)

