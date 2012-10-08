FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Machinists go on strike at Bombardier Learjet in Kansas
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

Machinists go on strike at Bombardier Learjet in Kansas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Members of the machinists union went on strike at Bombardier Learjet’s facility in Wichita, Kansas, on Monday after rejecting a contract offer that would raise healthcare costs.

Bob Wood, a spokesman for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said union members were walking picket lines on Monday at the Bombardier aircraft plant after 79 percent of them voted to reject the company’s contract proposal. The union represents 825 workers who build jets at the Wichita plant.

Wood said the key issue was healthcare, as Bombardier’s proposal would eliminate two HMO plans and sharply increase workers’ out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs.

He also said the company’s proposed five-year contract would allow no raises the first year and increases of 1 percent for each of the next four years.

“Whenever they are ready to put those HMOs back on the table, we’re certainly ready to negotiate but not until then,” said Wood.

A representative for Bombardier, a Canadian company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.