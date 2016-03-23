FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss says to receive Bombardier CSeries by June, start flights in Q3
March 23, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Swiss says to receive Bombardier CSeries by June, start flights in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - The launch customer for Bombardier’s new CSeries jetliner, Swiss International Air Lines, said on Wednesday it was confident of receiving the jet by June and that it planned to begin services in the third quarter.

The Lufthansa subsidiary’s Chief Technical Officer Peter Wojahn said the Canadian firm had overcome delays in the aircraft’s development that analysts say have caused cash problems and weighed on sales.

“We see the progress they are making. I‘m confident we will make it by June,” he told a news conference after Bombardier completed a series of route trials from the airline’s Zurich base.

Bombardier has said it will deliver the first 110-seat model in the second quarter.

Ryan DeBrusk, vice president of sales at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said the planemaker was “aggressively pursuing sales campaigns.” (Reporting by John Miller, Writing by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)

