a year ago
Airline Swiss upgrades more CSeries jet orders
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
June 4, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Airline Swiss upgrades more CSeries jet orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 4 (Reuters) - Airline Swiss, part of Lufthansa , has decided to upgrade another five of its Bombardier CS100 jets on order to the larger variant and is considering doing likewise for another five, the carrier's CEO said on Saturday.

Swiss, the launch customer for the new plane, had placed a firm order for 30 CS100 jets and last year already converted 10 of those to the larger CS300 variant.

Saturday's announcement means Swiss now has 15 CS300 jets on order. With 10 fixed as the CS100 variant, it can still decide to upgrade the final five in the order.

"We are considering whether to convert the last five," Thomas Kluehr, chief executive of Swiss, said at a Star Alliance airlines event in Zurich.

Bombardier flew executives from the Star Alliance member airlines to the event in Zurich on a CS100 plane. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

