UPDATE 1-Airline Swiss upgrades more CSeries jet orders

(Adds more comments from Swiss CEO)

ZURICH, June 4 (Reuters) - Airline Swiss, part of Lufthansa , has decided to upgrade another five of its Bombardier CS100 jets on order to the larger variant and will likely do the same for another five, the carrier's CEO said on Saturday.

Swiss, the launch customer for the new plane, had placed a firm order for 30 CS100 jets and last year already converted 10 of those to the larger CS300 variant.

Saturday's announcement means Swiss now has 15 CS300 jets on order. With 10 fixed as the CS100 variant, it can still decide to upgrade the final five in the order.

"There are certain routes and markets for the larger version ... especially for Geneva and Zurich routes," Thomas Kluehr, chief executive of Swiss, said at a Star Alliance airlines event in Zurich.

Kluehr said Swiss would decide "relatively soon" whether to upgrade the other five. That would give Swiss 10 125-seater CS100s and 20 145-seater CS300s.

Bombardier flew executives from the Star Alliance member airlines to the event in Zurich on a CS100 plane, stepping up efforts to win new customers.

Kluehr declined to comment on prices paid, saying only that the original contract allowed for an upgrade on the size of the jets. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)