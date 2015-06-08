FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier Transportation says ready for IPO in Q4, but may do it later
June 8, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Bombardier Transportation says ready for IPO in Q4, but may do it later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Bombardier Transportation, a unit of Bombardier Inc, will be ready to list a stake in the fourth quarter, but may do it a bit later if market conditions are not favourable, the unit’s president said on Monday.

“We have no urgency to do in it in the fourth quarter,” Lutz Bertling, president and chief operating officer at Bombardier Transportation told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Milan. “If market conditions are not favorable, we will do it a bit later.”

Bertling said he did not see the need for any significant layoffs. He added the listing will most likely be in Frankfurt and will give the company the flexibility to participate in any future sector consolidation.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, writing by Agnieszka Flak

