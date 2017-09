ANKARA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bombardier aims to produce 80 high-speed trains for Turkey’s state railway TCDD in a tender together with local partner Bozankaya, an executive for the Canadian transport equipment maker said on Tuesday.

Bombardier executive Furio Rossi made the comment at a news conference in Ankara. Bombardier will make a $100 million technology transfer investment in Turkey’s high-speed rail project.