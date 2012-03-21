UPDATE 1-Bombardier signs cooperative pact with China's Comac

* Four joint projects for first 12 months

* Bombardier shares up 2.5 pct

* Benefits will take time to appear, analysts say

March 21 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (Comac) said on Wednesday they would seek opportunities to cooperate on aspects of Bombardier’s new CSeries and Comac’s C919 aircraft.

The deal holds the promise of reducing the cost of research and development, and of certain parts, while giving Bombardier, the world’s third-biggest commercial aircraft maker, deeper access to China’s fast-growing aviation market.

Nevertheless, market reaction to the announcement was muted. Bombardier shares rose 2.5 percent in Canada and some analysts said there may have been expectations for a more comprehensive agreement or joint venture.

The much-anticipated agreement builds on a framework deal signed a year ago and is the first phase of a long-term collaboration pact, the companies said.

Bombardier and Comac will initially collaborate to find commonality on the cockpit, electrical system, aluminum alloy specifications and technical publications.

Bombardier has invested $3 billion to develop the 100 to 149-seat CSeries regional jet, its biggest aircraft yet, but has seen sluggish demand for the plane, which it has promised to deliver by end of 2013.

The two single-aisle planes will not compete with each other as Comac’s C919 will have 168-190 seats.

Common systems on the planes would give Bombardier and Comac an advantage in selling each other’s aircraft to fleet operators, because crew could train on the same platforms and share technical publications, for example.

“It’s going to be really hard to quantify what an agreement to work together might bring,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst David Tyerman. “That’s really the key, what happens over the long haul and presumably this is designed to help over the long haul.”

Shares on Montreal-based Bombardier added 2.5 percent, or 10 Canadian cents, on Wednesday to C$4.15 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Despite the modest market response, Cormark Securities analyst David Newman said the deal holds significant promise for Bombardier.

“You need to have this sort of deal in hand to have entry into that market,” Newman said. “Now that they’ve been given access to that market, I would assume that announcements should follow shortly that they will have secured orders in that market.”