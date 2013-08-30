FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier's CSeries aircraft receives flight test permit
August 30, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

Bombardier's CSeries aircraft receives flight test permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Friday its CSeries aircraft has received a flight test permit from Transport Canada, paving the way for the delayed maiden flight of the narrow-body jet.

Bombardier said it expects the single-aisle CSeries, with up to 160 seats, to make its first test flight sometime in the “coming weeks.” The first flight of the aircraft has already been delayed three times so far.

The CSeries is the first all-new narrow-bodied jetliner in decades and will challenge top-selling Boeing Co 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

