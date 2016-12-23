FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Bonanza Creek Energy to file for bankruptcy
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 2:19 PM / 8 months ago

Bonanza Creek Energy to file for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Bonanza Creek Energy said it would file for bankruptcy on or before Jan. 5, joining a long list of energy companies that have succumbed to a drop in oil prices.

The Denver-based company said bondholders would eliminate $850 million in debt and that some would provide $200 million in new equity.

Bonanza Creek's shares were down 47.5 percent at $1.01 before the opening bell on Friday.

Global oil prices have fallen more than 50 percent since mid-2014, eroding cash flows of oil producers and crimping their ability to meet debt and interest payments.

Earlier this month, Stone Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it would eliminate about $1.2 billion in debt by transferring control of the company to its noteholders. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.