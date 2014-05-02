FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonatla Property Holdings says got conditional acquisition offer from Fastpace
May 2, 2014 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bonatla Property Holdings says got conditional acquisition offer from Fastpace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd

* Have received a conditional offer from Fastpace (HK) Limited (“Fastpace”) for acquisition of all shares in Bonatla

* Offer, which details certain conditions, is subject to a 15 day limited due diligence review and accordingly is not a firm intention announcement

* Offer is required to be accepted by 5 May 2014 and all of Bonatla directors have indicated that they are in favour of offer

* Share-for-share deal for ZAR 0.50 (fifty cents) per Bonatla share

* Fastpace intends listing on either alternative investment market (“AIM”) in London and/or Hong Kong Stock Exchange within next three to four months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

