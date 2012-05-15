FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demand in excess of USD2.5bn for Denmark benchmark
May 15, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Demand in excess of USD2.5bn for Denmark benchmark

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Order books for the Kingdom of Denmark’s new dollar benchmark are now in excess of USD2.5bn, according to a lead on the deal. The strong investor demand for the new three-year Reg S/144a issue has allowed bookrunners HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nordea to revise guidance to mid-swaps less 7bp-9bp from the initial less 7bp area.

Books have now closed in Asia and Europe while US books will close at short notice. Pricing is set for later in New York time. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

