10 months ago
Ivory Coast issues 10-year 100 bln CFA franc bond - Treasury
October 17, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 10 months ago

Ivory Coast issues 10-year 100 bln CFA franc bond - Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has issued a 100 billion CFA franc ($170 million) 10-year bond to support large scale infrastructure investments, the West African nation's treasury director said on Monday.

"We are raising this money in order to finance investments projected in our budget," Jacques Assahore, general director of Ivory Coast Treasury, told Reuters.

The bond, with a 5.90 percent coupon, will be sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs through to November 10 to investors across the region's eight-nation CFA franc currency zone, Assahore added. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
