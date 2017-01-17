Scania gets wheels turning for VW comeback bond

* Scania garners strong demand for first euro trade since 2014

* Trade gives gauge of investor demand for potential VW return

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - Volkswagen subsidiary Scania found 2.75bn of demand for a 500m floater on Tuesday in what bankers called the first test of interest for unsecured VW risk since the emissions scandal.

Having been locked out of the unsecured bond market since September 2015, Volkswagen's return was eagerly awaited throughout 2016, only for hopes to be dashed after the company's negotiations with US authorities dragged on.

A US$4.3bn draft settlement with US regulators last week and the success of Scania's short two-year deal could be the turning point the market has been waiting for, however.

"We expect investors to treat this as Volkswagen exposure so it's the first real test of demand," a lead on Scania said.

"If today's deal goes well, it should pave the way for VW to issue a bond."

BNP Paribas, Danske and Deutsche Bank set the spread at 3mE+35bp, well inside the 45bp-50bp initial price thoughts.

The trade is Scania's first euro issue since a 300m deal in February 2014 - also a short two-year floater.

"It feels like VW is beginning to put the emissions woes behind it, and with so many investors being underweight I expect demand for a new bond to be strong. Personally we'd be happy to buy it and straight from the screens," an investor said.

It is widely expected that Volkswagen will forgo any formal marketing ahead of its next issue, despite many expecting a 5bn to 7bn transaction.

"I know German accounts are still feeling worried so it might not be for everyone, but it's been something the market has been expecting for a long time so they're ready," he said.

Sources thought Barclays, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale - who contributed to a jumbo loan financing - had a strong chance of being hired as bookrunners to manage an upcoming issue.

NOT YET IN THE BAG

Any market return will need to be carefully timed and managed, especially given that the company's profile has changed since the scandal.

Its ratings have fallen from Aa3/A/A to A3/BBB+/BBB+ - all with negative outlooks.

A second investor said the outcome of today's transaction does not necessarily imply that a Volkswagen bond would fare equally well.

"A short-dated small-sized deal will not truly test people's interest in a Volkswagen bond. It can't possibly tell you about how the market will take down multi-billions of Volkswagen risk," he said.

Volkswagen raised an emergency 20bn one-year bridge loan in December 2015 as a stop-gap financing measure, which was extended last November until June 2017. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)