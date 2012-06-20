Investors snap up safe-haven German two-year debt

* Demand strong despite lack of coupon payment

* Cash preservation paramount as debt crisis deepens

* Focus turns to more challenging Spanish debt sale

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Investors snapped up 4 billion euros of zero-interest German two-year government bonds at auction on Wednesday as they sought to protect their capital from the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

Strong demand for liquid German bonds, particularly shorter-dated issues, as a safe investment in a crisis now buffeting Spain and threatening to suck in Italy, has pushed yields to record lows across maturities. Two-year yields even briefly turned negative at the beginning of June.

With no end to the turbulence in sight, investors have become more concerned with preserving their capital than with the return on it.

Investors’ bids were worth 1.9 times the amount of paper on offer, compared with an average of 1.86 percent at two-year auctions this year, according to Reuters data.

The average yield at the sale was 0.1 percent, compared with an average of 0.19 percent so far this year. This is in stark contrast to the euro-era high of 5.07 percent Spain had to pay to sell 12-month bills on Tuesday as investors worried it will soon be forced to seek international aid.

Although German debt has come under some pressure over the last week on concerns Berlin may have to foot most of the bill to keep the euro zone together, yields remain extremely low by historical standards.

“For all the talk of the potential impact of a crisis solution on the Bund curve it would seem there is still sufficient uncertainty to ensure a capital preservation bid trumps German debt’s distinct lack of yield advantage,” said Richard McGuire, a strategist at Rabobank.

Germany last month became one of a select club of countries, including Japan, which issue conventional debt offering little or nothing in terms of interest payments.

SPANISH TEST

The yield spread between German two- and 10-year bonds tightened to 147 bps from 148 just before the auction.

The German curve is near its steepest since early May as some investors have begun questioning the value of German bonds - particularly longer-dated maturities - at current low yield levels and on concerns about the high price the euro zone’s biggest economy will pay whatever the outcome of the crisis.

“The key take-away from this auction is that it provides further evidence of the increased segmentation of the German curve, with the front end being well bid due to the ongoing debt crisis,” said DZ Bank strategist Michael Leister.

“The belly (5- and 7-year) and the long end of the curve is increasingly affected by the credit dilution story, the (risk of) debt mutualisation. This explains the massive steepening of the German curve and I guess this is going to continue.”

This week’s big test for the euro zone bond market will be Spain’s sale on Thursday of two-, three- and five-year bonds.

The euro zone’s fourth largest economy is expected to pay record high borrowing rates after Sunday’s Greek election failed to ease concerns about the bloc’s future and as investors worry Madrid may need a full sovereign bailout.