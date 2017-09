LONDON, Feb 29 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium (rated Aa3/AA/AA) has announced a new euro syndicated benchmark bond maturing 22 June 2047 (OLO 78), according to a lead.

Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, HSBC and RBS are joint bookrunners.

It will launch in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)