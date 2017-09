ABIDJAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Benin will issue a 70 billion CFA franc ($135 million) 7-year bond with a 6.50 percent coupon on Oct. 9, a statement from the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) said on Wednesday.

The bond will be sold in units of 10,000 CFA franc to investors across the region’s CFA franc currency zone via an auction organized by the BCEAO, the regional bank’s statement said. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)