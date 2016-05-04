FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 11:12 PM / a year ago

Latam Development Bank CAF issues $1.25 bln bond, largest this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, May 4 (Reuters) - The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) issued a $1.25 billion bond on Wednesday, its largest this year, destined to finance regional projects.

Caracas-based CAF is a major regional lender for infrastructure projects, public and private development, technical cooperation and other specialized services.

The bank is made up of 17 Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as Spain, Portugal and 14 private banks.

The three-year bond has a 2 percent interest rate. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Diane Craft)

