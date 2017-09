CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Yields on $1.95 billion of Chicago’s O‘Hare International Airport bonds on Wednesday topped out at 4.64 percent for debt subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) and due in 2040 with a 4.50 percent coupon, according to a preliminary pricing scale obtained by Reuters.

Non-AMT senior lien general airport revenue bonds were initially priced with a top yield of 4.06 percent in a 2046 maturity and with 5 percent coupon. (Reporting By Karen Pierog)