Investors dragged back into covereds as SSAs tighten

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Investors that exited the covered bond market after ECB intervention sucked the value out of the sector are reluctantly returning to the asset class as alternatives prove even less palatable.

In the last quarter of 2014, the ECB’s covered purchase programme pushed yields in the sector so tight against underlying sovereign paper that some fund managers and bank treasuries began switching to bonds from public sector issuers instead.

However, since the central bank announced in January that it would start purchasing SSA bonds beginning in March, public sector curves have rallied substantially.

“A lot of fund managers and asset managers have been willing to sell covered bonds and switch to the SSA space, but since the ECB has said it will be active in sovereign bonds, I think the covered market is looking attractive again and we are seeing some of them come back,” said Michael Spies, covered bond and SSA strategist at Citigroup.

Signs of this switch-back were apparent in a recent 1bn five-year covered deal from France’s Compagnie de Financement Foncier, said one syndicate banker who covers that sector.

“CoFF had a massive book [of over 2.7bn] with around 100 participating accounts - compare this to the end of last year when you had about 50-60 accounts involved in a trade,” said Viet Le, a syndicate official at Credit Agricole. “So volume and granularity have been increasing progressively as value comes back into the asset class.”

Some covered bonds priced through their sovereign curves last year. BNPP, for example, in November issued a 10-year deal at 12bp through government paper, another banker said.

On the other hand, this week a five-year from Societe Generale offered a 13bp premium over French governments.

“If that deal had been done two or three months ago it would have priced 2-3bp inside OATs,” a syndicate banker said.

NO OPTION

But while books are growing and investors appear to be warming to the asset class again, they are doing so only reluctantly.

“It’s correct that the QE announcement triggered a bigger spread tightening in sovereigns on a relative basis and therefore covereds gained some ‘value’,” said a fund manager who did not want to be quoted.

“Nevertheless we have two manipulated markets due to the ECB. The ‘attractiveness’ results from the different dynamics towards the zero yield level, so nothing a real money investor likes from an absolute point of view.”

Investors are also finding it hard to get hold of paper.

“Primary deals are too small to fulfil the appetite of investors, central banks and market makers simultaneously. Deals below 1bn in size are trading bid-only immediately and the outstanding float is too small to make the paper tradable,” said Cristina Costa, senior covered bond analyst at Societe Generale.

The pace of the ECB purchases has been fast with the central bank having bought just short of 46bn as of February 13, far outweighing its ABS purchases, for example, that stand at 2.87bn.

This is driving spreads tighter and drying up the market, and curves will likely continue to flatten especially as some short paper is now trading at negative yields, SG’s Costa said. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Alice Gledhill and Anna Brunetti, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)