ECB hunger puts real money covered bid in jeopardy

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The magnitude of the European Central Bank’s intervention in the covered bond market is threatening to alienate real money investors for good, storing up problems for those issuers that have become heavily reliant on the central bank bid.

Since the ECB started the third covered purchase programme in October 2014, its holdings have increased by more than 85bn, nearly a fifth of which was purchased in the primary market.

Peripheral banks have been among the main beneficiaries of the ECB’s primary market purchases, which are now well in excess of its previous two programmes.

While central banks are natural buyers of covered bonds outside the purchasing programme, their participation in some cases has jumped by as much as 30 percentage points compared to 2014 levels before CBPP3.

Lack of price sensitivity from central banks means that issuers have been able to command much tighter spreads on new transactions.

Market participants now argue that only a drastic repricing will bring asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds back in.

“It will be up to the issuers to know if they want to print primary issuances with mainly the ECB and some bank LCR accounts or if they want to involve more investors,” said Arnaud-Guilhem Lamy, portfolio manager at BNP Paribas IP.

“Offering an attractive spread would definitely drive demand back. The market might be split in the future, with a price for the secondary market and a price for the primary market, otherwise we may end with troubles on some new issues.”

Borrowers in jurisdictions such as Spain, Ireland, Italy and Portugal are likely to feel the greatest impact of the CBPP3 exit on new issuance, according to Florian Eichert, head of covered bond and SSA research at Credit Agricole.

For example, central bank participation for Italian covered bonds has jumped from 6% to 36% since the start of CBPP3 versus the rest of 2014, while asset manager and insurance company participation is down by 22 percentage points.

“For an asset manager that has left the product and reallocated credit lines to other products, it requires time, effort and above all spread to move back, re-change benchmarks, convince their end clients, look to re-establish credit lines for the product,” Eichert wrote.

Global reinsurer Swiss Re, while not thought to be a major covered bond investor, said in May that it had sold its portfolio of euro-denominated covered bonds.

Covereds must provide an attractive spread over the relevant sovereign to have any hope of re-igniting interest among disillusioned investors.

“Private demand would only come back at much less negative covered-govvie spread levels,” Eichert wrote.

At the long end, for example, Cedulas trade around 50bp or more inside Spanish government bonds.

Eichert notes that asset managers and insurance companies have been displaced to a greater extent than bank treasuries, which continue to chase covered bonds to meet regulatory requirements.

SILVER LININGS

For all the frustration among managers, many funds, constrained by mandates, must continue to hold covered paper. And compared to the secondary market, primary deals do at least from time to time offer an “interesting premium”, BNP Paribas IP’s Lamy said.

Added to that, regulatory forces continue to underpin support for the product even as spreads sink ever lower.

Germany’s draft law regarding the subordination of senior debt has brought the safety of covered bonds into sharp focus.

“If you want exposure to the financial sector, covered bonds are the only debt instrument with explicit exemption from bail-in. Everything else comes with the risk that you could lose your money,” said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.

Meanwhile, bank treasuries provide an unfaltering bid for new paper as they must satisfy LCR requirements.

“Covered bond demand is largely driven by regulatory demand. Of course, in the last six months the central bank share has evolved, but nevertheless there is a push from regulation for insurance accounts and bank treasuries to buy those assets,” said Michael Spies, a covered bond strategist at Citigroup.

The diminishing size of the market should also help counter the impact of certain investors looking for value elsewhere.

“Those markets where we see net to negative supply in 2015 have been supported quite well,” Citigroup’s Spies added. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker, Philip Wright)