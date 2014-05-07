FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ESM sets official guidance on new 3bn long five-year issue
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

ESM sets official guidance on new 3bn long five-year issue

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism has opened books on a 3bn no-grow October 2019 benchmark bond with guidance of 2bp area through mid-swaps, according to a source.

This is the tight end of initial price thoughts of flat area set by lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, and Deutsche Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

The new benchmark is the first bond of the second quarter for the ESM, which plans to issue 4bn over the coming three months. The issuer has raised 6bn so far in 2014, 1bn more than planned, and will borrow 17bn in total this year. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.