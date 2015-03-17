FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. bond ETF set for record outflow in March-TrimTabs
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. bond ETF set for record outflow in March-TrimTabs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. bond exchange-traded funds are on track to experience outflow in March on worries the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates later this year, TrimTabs Investment Research said on Tuesday.

Investors already pulled $6.4 billion from bond ETFs during the first 10 trading days of March. This compared with monthly outflows of $8.6 billion in June 2013 and $7.6 billion in August 2013 amid a bond market sell-off in anticipation of the Fed ending its third round of quantitative easing. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.