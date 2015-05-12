FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More euro zone bonds have positive yield after selloff - Tradeweb
May 12, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

More euro zone bonds have positive yield after selloff - Tradeweb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - The proportion of euro zone government bonds with a negative yield has shrunk in the past month after a selloff in the fixed-income market, data from Tradeweb showed on Tuesday.

Around 25.2 percent of all euro-denominated government bonds had bid yields below zero on May 8, the data showed. This compared with 35.88 percent on April 13.

A negative yield means that the holder of the bond effectively needs to pay to own it.

The rising yields mean that the European Central Bank can chose from a broader pool of bonds for its asset purchase or quantitative easing programme. It currently cannot buy bonds with a yield of more than 20 basis points below zero.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; additional reporting by John Geddie in London; editing by John O'Donnell

