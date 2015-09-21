Ferrexpo bonds plummet as company denies restructuring claims

LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Ukraine’s Ferrexpo has seen its bonds sink in the secondary market with analysts forecasting increased chances of a debt restructuring, though the firm says that claims it is seeking a restructuring advisor are “completely untrue”.

The issuer’s US$149m 10.375% 2019s are down 14 points from September 17 and were languishing at a cash price of 71.26 on Monday morning, according to Tradeweb. The company’s share price is down 11.25% on Monday.

Over the weekend, the UK’s Sunday Times reported that the company was considering hiring an external adviser to help with a debt restructuring, though on Monday a Ferrexpo spokesperson told IFR that this claim was false.

“It is completely untrue, we are not seeking financial advisors for a debt restructuring,” the spokesperson said, adding that the firm is not seeking to restructure debt.

Sberbank analysts said on Monday that they see the likelihood of Ferrexpo launching a debt restructuring as “rather high”.

The UK-listed metals company ran into trouble late last week when Ukraine’s Bank Finance and Credit - a related party that held around US$174m of Ferrexpo’s US$280m cash pile - was declared insolvent by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Ferrexpo has “US$300m in short term debt,” said Sberbank. “We think the chances of a debt restructuring following the announcement increase substantially, since the lending banks may be reluctant to roll over the short term trade finance loans.”

However, the Ferrexpo spokesperson said that there were no short term loans, only pre-export finance facilities with three to five year maturities that had already been discussed with banks.