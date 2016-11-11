Short-duration demand distorts high-yield bond market

* Junk bond issuers exploit short-dated bid

* Call structures increasingly cap upside

* Longer-dated bonds struggle

LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - The growing clamour for paper from short-duration high-yield bond funds is allowing Europe's lowest rated companies to sell debt with increasingly aggressive call structures.

Investors who are nervous about the rates outlook, but happy to take on credit risk, have poured money into short-duration funds this year. While European high-yield funds monitored by JP Morgan saw a 138m outflow in the week ending November 2, short-duration funds saw an 81m net inflow.

"If it wasn't for the flows taken in short-duration funds, overall high-yield fund flows would be quite negative for the year," said one portfolio manager.

Junk-rated companies are exploiting this demand for short-dated paper, bringing deals that hand their owners greater optionality at the expense of investors' returns.

"There haven't been too many horrible credits coming through in the European primary market, but the way call structures are evolving is reducing the potential for capital appreciation," said Fraser Lundie, co-head of credit at Hermes Investment Management.

High-yield bonds typically have embedded call options after a set number of years, protecting bondholder investments initially before allowing companies to redeem the debt ahead of maturity at a premium.

But these non-call periods have been getting shorter and shorter, while the premium for calling the bonds has been whittled away, capping the upside for investors.

"The short-duration bid has been there for a while, but the interesting thing is that they will buy five-year non-call two paper," said one banker. "So that's been flavour of the month, because sponsors like the shorter call protection and the short-duration guys are willing to buy it."

From October 24 to November 4, 5.2bn-equivalent of euro and sterling bonds were sold, all but 1bn having tenors under six years and non-call periods of two-years or shorter.

French car parts firm Autodistribution sold a 5.5-year fixed bond with just 1.5-years of call protection, after which the deal is callable at a cash price of slightly above 102.

In 2015 there was just one fixed-rate deal with this aggressive 1.5-year non-call period. This year there have been four.

PANIC SELLING

It is much harder to earn decent returns from these upside-capped bonds than in other areas of high-yield.

Europe's largest short-duration funds have generated year-to-date returns in the high 3% to mid 4% range, well below the 8.5% return seen on Bank of America Merrill Lynch's euro non-financial high-yield index. But despite these relatively meagre returns, many of these funds hold a significant portion of riskier bonds rated Single B or lower, meaning they are still exposed to substantial credit risk.

"If you're going to start taking on significant portions of Single B and even Triple C credit then you have to have at least the potential for capital appreciation," said Lundie.

"Income is not enough for that type of risk, because you're getting closer and closer to equity. You don't buy equities that can't go up, so you probably shouldn't be buying Triple Cs that can't go up."

The smaller income earned from short-dated callables also provides less of a protection buffer when things go wrong.

In 2014 a large number of short-duration funds held Phones 4U bonds as yield-to-call investments, as its secured notes became callable in April of that year. But instead of calling the bonds, the UK retailer collapsed in September 2014 causing huge losses for bondholders.

Just this week, a five-year non-call two euro issued by Hertz in September collapsed after the US car rental giant revealed it would be skirting close to a covenant breach due to a sharp decline in earnings.

One investor said the fact that the bond was widely held by short-duration funds exacerbated the sell-off.

"A lot of the guys who buy short-dated paper don't do any real credit work. They don't know what they're owning, so they're all panicking and hitting the sell button now," he said on Tuesday, as the Hertz bonds sank.

"Who's going to be the marginal buyer of this stuff now, when you know it's held by all these yield-to-call guys?"

SEVEN-YEAR CLIFF

While the clamour for short-dated paper reaches fever pitch, longer-dated deals have struggled over the line.

Whereas private equity firms have rushed to issue short-dated bonds to keep their exit opportunities open, publicly-listed corporates or those with longer-term private ownership are often more focused on locking in all-time low yields for longer.

Owens-Illinois had to downsize and back up yields on an eight-year non-callable bond to get the deal done at the end of October. The US-listed glass packaging firm's bond is the only European high-yield deal issued in the last three weeks trading below its reoffer price, according to Tradeweb.

And the 12-year euro tranche of Ziggo's 3.14bn-equivalent deal in September priced outside the bookrunners' underwriting caps, according to several bankers, although the Dutch cable company let the banks off the hook for their misreading of the market.

"If you ask someone 'where should a five-year trade relative to a seven-year?' they'd probably say 25bp, but if you look at the universe of bonds out there it's closer to 75bp," said a second banker.

"There's a wall of money out there buying five-year paper that can't buy seven-year paper." (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)