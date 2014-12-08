FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rabobank markets first Tier 2 Samurai bonds
#Credit Markets
December 8, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Rabobank markets first Tier 2 Samurai bonds

Daniel Stanton, Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Dec 8 (IFR) - Trading Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank (Rabobank) said it would price its Tier 2 Samurai, the first such Basel III-compliant securities to be sold in the Samurai market, before the end of this week, subject to market conditions. The notes, with a 10-year bullet structure, are expected to be rated A2/BBB+/A+. Daiwa, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are managing the deal. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh.)

