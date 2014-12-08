FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Rabobank markets first Tier 2 Samurai bonds
December 8, 2014

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Rabobank markets first Tier 2 Samurai bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects tagging)

By Daniel Stanton and Frances Yoon

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Dec 8 (IFR) - Trading Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank (Rabobank) has announced price guidance to yield 80bp-85bp over yen offer-side swaps on its Tier 2 Samurai, the first such Basel III-compliant securities to be sold in the Samurai market.

The notes, with a 10-year bullet structure, are expected to be rated A2/BBB+/A+.

Daiwa, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are managing the deal. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh.)

