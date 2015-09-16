Latvia caps 10-year bond at 500m

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia will raise 500m through a 10-year bond, according to a source.

Price guidance on the bond is at mid-swaps plus 35bp to 40bp and will price within that range.

This compares to initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 40bp area, released earlier on Wednesday.

Indications of interest from investors is above 700m.

The books will go subject at 14:30pm London time and the deal is Wednesday’s business.

DNB, HSBC and Natixis are running the Reg S trade.

The sovereign is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.