Latvia launches 500m 10-year bond at 35bp over mid-swaps

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has launched a 500m 10-year Eurobond at 35bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The spread is at the tight end of revised guidance, which was set earlier on Wednesday at mid-swaps plus 35bp to 40bp.

DNB, HSBC and Natixis are running the Reg S trade and began marketing it at MS+40bp area.

Allocation and pricing is expected later on Wednesday.

The sovereign is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)