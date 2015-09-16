FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latvia launches 500m 10-year bond at 35bp over mid-swaps
September 16, 2015 / 1:58 PM / 2 years ago

Latvia launches 500m 10-year bond at 35bp over mid-swaps

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has launched a 500m 10-year Eurobond at 35bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The spread is at the tight end of revised guidance, which was set earlier on Wednesday at mid-swaps plus 35bp to 40bp.

DNB, HSBC and Natixis are running the Reg S trade and began marketing it at MS+40bp area.

Allocation and pricing is expected later on Wednesday.

The sovereign is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)

