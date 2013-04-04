PE firms seduced by high yield as loan covenants bite

* Rare loan, bond pricing inversion raises high yield appeal

* Loan covenant breaches prove costly for cyclical firms

* Floating-rate loan pricing raises interest payment risk

By Robert Smith

LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Private equity firms are eschewing leveraged loans in favour of the European high yield bond market, seduced by the attractive rates and longer maturities on offer.

High yield’s appeal goes beyond price, however. The promise of shedding punitive financial covenants has driven borrowers to replace loans with bonds, even when it means borrowing at near double-digit rates to lock in funding.

German budget clothes retailer Takko, for example, paid a 9.875% coupon and a 700bp spread over Euribor on a EUR525m dual-tranche bond last month, which refinanced the original EUR850m leveraged loan that backed Apax’s buyout of the group in February 2011.

Financial sponsors have traditionally favoured loans over bonds partly because they allow companies to prepay debt without incurring early payment penalties that bonds entail because of their call features.

However, a combination of a prolonged recession in Europe, which has brought many companies such as Takko close to breaching their loan covenants, and an unusual inversion between loan and bond pricing, has raised the appeal of the latter as a financing tool.

“The loan market is inefficient,” said one senior leveraged finance banker.

“Loans are less appealing for issuers as they are floating-rate, so there is greater exposure to rising interest rates, the covenants are stricter and maturities are much shorter. Bonds have tighter pricing, with no financial covenants. Sponsors still want loans, but they have to make economic sense.”

OUT OF KILTER

Even the most loan-focused borrowers are now piqued by the lower relative rates on offer in the bond market.

Private equity firm Doughty Hanson, a traditional loan market borrower, executed bond deals in December and January to replace loan capital structures for portfolio companies TMF Group and Zobele.

This reversal of the status quo has also created an opportunity for investors able to position themselves in loans. Non-CLO funds and managed accounts have started to appear in recent months from investment managers such as Alcentra and Babson to this end.

“The mispricing of high yield bonds has put them out of kilter with the European leveraged loan market,” said Zak Summerscale, chief investment officer of European high-yield at Babson Capital.

“The constrained loan supply means that, for investors, loans are now looking very cheap.”

If this investor interest in loans grows, then it could help to drive a rebalancing between the two markets.

“In the short term, it’s still going to be high yield largely, but I think if you look forward six months or 12 months, the European loan market is going to make a strong comeback,” said Henrik Johnson head of high yield and loan capital markets at Deutsche Bank.

“European covenanted loans offer a lot of value currently (to investors), and the lack of supply is causing terms to tighten a bit; but as the terms tighten that will beget more supply and it will balance.”

If loan and bond pricing comes back in line, then things could come full circle, with borrowers turning their backs on bonds if they offer no pricing advantage. There is already some evidence that bond pricing is increasing for some issuers.

KCA Deutag last week pushed back the timing of its bond after investors demanded a higher price than it was willing to pay to refinance loans. The oilfield services firm is now likely to print a smaller bond and leave existing loans in place.

“Borrowers fundamentally like the loan product,” said Dominic Ashcroft, executive director, capital markets syndicate at Goldman Sachs.

“If a borrower can raise pre-payable debt at a similar or cheaper rate than call-protected debt, they usually will. It allows them to refinance the structure with no or limited pre-payment penalties and also repay debt as they generate cash.”

COVENANT HEADACHES

Some issuers, however, have less flexibility. For businesses in highly cyclical sectors such as retail, the prospect of removing restrictive loan covenants is alluring even when the bond pricing advantage is slim to none.

Apax has paid a high price for breaching loan covenants on Takko.

It has twice had to inject equity since the buyout, first with a EUR50m cheque after negotiating a covenant reset with lenders in December 2011, and last month with a further EUR100m after the issuer struggled to sell a EUR175m unsecured bond even after offering a 12.50% yield.

It eventually settled for a EUR380m fixed-rate bond yielding 10% and a EUR145m FRN.

“The fact Apax was willing to put in EUR100m and do the bond at that price is a pretty good indication of how much they wanted rid of those covenants,” said a banker on the deal.