Jumbo M&A borrowers urged to spread financing across markets

* US rate fears make large trades harder

* Non-traditional investors have more options

* Borrowers sticking to dollars must pay up

By Shankar Ramakrishnan and Helene Durand

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (IFR) - Companies looking to raise an estimated US$140bn in jumbo acquisition financing over the next few quarters are being urged to look at other options in addition to the US dollar market.

The push - largely towards European debt markets that have been out of favour of late - is driven by worries that any rise in US rates will make pricing large jumbo dollar deals a much less efficient process.

“It has now become more of a challenge to sell sizeable amounts of debt at the tightest spread levels post-crisis relative to 12 months ago,” said Justin D‘Ercole, head of US investment grade syndicate at Barclays.

“Investors are now asking for a bigger cushion to be built into new issue spreads compared with a month ago, as uncertainty about the forward path of rates increases,” he said.

Some recent gate-crashers in the US high-grade market, partly responsible for oversized US$30bn-$40bn order books, are already finding other alternatives more appealing.

“In 2013 investors were rotating from equities into fixed income, which led to a temporary surge in investable fixed-income funds,” said Mark Howard, head of US credit strategy at BNP Paribas.

But these flows are abating and could even reverse if the Fed shifts into a higher rate cycle in the months ahead.

“This means that any jumbo US bond trade would have to offer a significant incremental spread to lure them back,” said D‘Ercole at Barclays.

There are already signs that issuers willing to pay up are losing out in favour of better-paying acquisition financings.

Hyundai Capital America’s 3.5-year and seven-year note offering was elbowed out of the market altogether last week by a US$5bn acquisition financing from Sysco Corporation that was priced with hefty new issue concessions.

Hyundai was heard to be unwilling to compromise on price and thus failed to generate sufficient demand. The deal was pulled.

Bankers said it would make sense for at least some jumbo issuers with a decent amount of non-US cashflow to do trades in multiple currencies, because pricing across the dollar and euro markets is similar.

Big names like Pfizer, AbbVie and Anheuser-Busch InBev are among a bevy of potential acquirors expected to tap the markets with trades anywhere between US$10bn and US$112bn.

European markets could not support a deal size like Verizon’s US$49bn blockbuster last year.

But on a US$10bn trade, an issuer could cost-effectively raise up to US$4bn in euro markets and the rest in dollars, bankers say.

In mid-September media conglomerate BSkyB raised over US$3bn equivalent in Europe, more than the US$2bn it mustered up in the US in the same week.

Demand for the euro tranches was bigger than what the company attracted in the dollar market at US$11.5bn equivalent versus US$8.75bn.

According to bankers close to the trade, BSkyB had a change of heart at the last minute after initially focusing on the dollar market.

The ability to print sizable tranches of what would be considered non-conventional maturities in the dollar market - seven and 12-year bonds - meant the euro market got the upper hand in the end.

It is not just the depth of the European bond market that has worked in issuers’ favour. It also gives European borrowers the ability to raise debt in the hybrid format, thereby protecting ratings and helping keep leverage down.

Orange printed a multi-tranche euro and sterling hybrid this week for its acquisition of Jazztel that attracted around 8.5bn of investor demand.

NOT ALL ONE WAY

Despite Europe’s appeal, however, not all of the anticipated US$140bn in acquisition financing is expected to be spread across markets.

“While there may be apparent price benefits to splitting a jumbo financing into different currencies, executing large debt offerings all in US dollars, even if it means paying up a modest amount, might still make sense for a number of companies,” said Leo Civitillo, global co-head of fixed income capital markets at Morgan Stanley.

“Companies need to properly weigh the costs and benefits of issuing foreign debt with overlaid cross currency swaps, rather than simply choosing a path that has the lowest yield,” he told IFR.

Yet M&A financings are also always bespoke to the issuer, the currency mix of their assets, the willingness to create synthetic currency via swaps if necessary, and the desire to create a better spaced maturity profile given the odd tenors available in Europe.

“This is where company-specific considerations come into play,” Civitillo said. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Helene Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie)