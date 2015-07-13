FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peripheral bond yields fall, euro gains as Greek agreement reached
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Peripheral bond yields fall, euro gains as Greek agreement reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Low-rated euro zone bond yields fell and the single currency strengthened across the board on Monday, as officials said euro zone leaders at a marathon emergency summit on Greece have reached agreement.

Italian and Spanish bond yields fell to a day’s low, reversing an early rise, as investors welcomed a breakthrough in Greek talks which have dragged on for weeks.

German equivalents - seen as a safe haven for investors in times of crisis - rose to a one-month high of 0.95 percent .

The euro rallied broadly, hitting a 12-day high against the yen of 137.40. Against the U.S. dollar it was 0.3 percent higher at $1.1197. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.