Peripheral bond yields fall, euro gains as Greek agreement reached

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Low-rated euro zone bond yields fell and the single currency strengthened across the board on Monday, as officials said euro zone leaders at a marathon emergency summit on Greece have reached agreement.

Italian and Spanish bond yields fell to a day’s low, reversing an early rise, as investors welcomed a breakthrough in Greek talks which have dragged on for weeks.

German equivalents - seen as a safe haven for investors in times of crisis - rose to a one-month high of 0.95 percent .

The euro rallied broadly, hitting a 12-day high against the yen of 137.40. Against the U.S. dollar it was 0.3 percent higher at $1.1197. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jemima Kelly)