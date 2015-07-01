FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian bond futures fall after Greece defaults on IMF loan
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Italian bond futures fall after Greece defaults on IMF loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures fell in early trade on Wednesday after Greece became the first advanced economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary Fund.

The losses were, however, seen limited as some investors held out hope that for a positive outcome from a meeting of finance ministers in the day to discuss Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ request for a new two-year aid deal to pay debts amounting to nearly 30 billion euros.

Italian bond futures, the benchmark for peripheral euro zone bonds that are most vulnerable to contagion from the Greek crisis, were 34 ticks down at 129.87 while German Bund futures were 4 ticks lower at 151.96, having opened a touch higher. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.