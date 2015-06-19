Bond outflows gain pace as tempers fray

LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - Bond funds have seen some of their biggest ever outflows as Greek brinkmanship, rates volatility and uncertainty around Fed policy fray tempers in global markets.

European investment grade funds lost USD2.2bn in the week ending June 17, according to EPFR data, their biggest outflow this year and double that of the previous week.

European government debt funds saw record high redemptions of USD2.4bn, their biggest ever weekly outflow by far, according to BNPP analysts. Investors also took money out of government funds in the US ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, although on a smaller scale than the previous week.

The risk of further outflows is the latest worry to hit a credit market already grappling with the risk of a Greek default and heightened rates volatility. Investment grade funds have posted negative total returns following the sharp rise in Bund yields.

The Senior and Main synthetic credit indices are at or near 12-month highs and confidence in the primary market has also plummeted, with issuance almost grinding to a halt. Less than EUR6bn was raised in the European credit market this week, the lowest weekly volume of 2015.

Widespread outflows in investment grade credit are rare, but analysts said they are at their highest since 2013’s taper tantrum, when fears of reduced bond purchases by the Fed saw a global sell-off.

Aberdeen Asset Management became the first manager this week to disclose publicly that it has set up a USD500m line of credit to help fund redemptions should a bond sell-off take hold.

FEARS ALLAYED

But Gary Kirk, founding partner at TwentyFour Asset Management, downplayed fears of a global sell-off.

“No one likes uncertainty and that has increased in the last few weeks with the Greek impasse. The imminent lift-off in US rates is also keeping people on the sidelines. But saying that, there is still a huge amount of cash sitting on the sidelines, which shouldn’t be overlooked,” he said.

He added that lower liquidity since the crisis can aggravate price movements.

“When real money looks to create a bit of a cash buffer for a volatile period, the street isn’t there to pick up the slack as it’s now more punitive for banks to hold inventories,” he said.

It is anyway not surprising to see bond outflows as the market gears up for US rate hikes. “You would expect to see equity flows rise relative to bond flows in an environment of rising interest rates,” said Keith Parker, head of asset allocation research, Americas, at Barclays.

USD10.8bn flowed into global equity funds as USD10.3bn seeped out of bonds over the week. That is the fourth biggest bond-to-equity rotation in six years, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment strategists.

But Parker points out that Fed hiking cycles have previously seen bond funds losing 5-14% of assets under management, suggesting they could have some way to go.

Away from investment grade funds, European high yield outflows jumped to USD1.1bn last week, according to EPFR data, the largest this year. But market participants in that space seem unconcerned, expecting IG funds to be harder hit.

Last week’s outflows from emerging market funds, meanwhile, were more modest, at just USD0.2bn.

“Flows are very steady, nowhere near the avalanche you would have thought,” said one emerging markets trader. “The market has gone into a sleep where everyone is waiting on the EU’s next meeting on Monday.”

Eurozone leaders are due to meet again on Monday evening as they try to avert a Greek default. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, additional reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)