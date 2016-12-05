FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Poland mandates banks for inaugural five-year euro Green bond
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 9 months ago

Poland mandates banks for inaugural five-year euro Green bond

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings in Europe to introduce its newly established Green bond framework and update them on its credit story, according to a lead.

HSBC is Green structuring adviser while JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski SA will be joint leads.

An inaugural euro-denominated Green benchmark with a five-year tenor will follow by the first quarter of 2017.

The roadshow for the Reg S only trade will start on December 7 and end on December 9.

Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A- (negative/stable/stable). (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.