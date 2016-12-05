Poland mandates banks for inaugural five-year euro Green bond

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings in Europe to introduce its newly established Green bond framework and update them on its credit story, according to a lead.

HSBC is Green structuring adviser while JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski SA will be joint leads.

An inaugural euro-denominated Green benchmark with a five-year tenor will follow by the first quarter of 2017.

The roadshow for the Reg S only trade will start on December 7 and end on December 9.

Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A- (negative/stable/stable). (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)