COMMENT-Mind the windows

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The long shadow cast over the European debt markets by the situation in Greece is undeniable. But just how prospective issuers should deal with the resultant volatility has been the cause of much more debate.

Signs of some sort of consensus regarding the beleaguered EU state - or even just rumours of such - have seen a rush into risk-on mode, while subsequent disappointment has caused almost complete paralysis - all the time accompanied by the hurrahs and boos of the pantomime the negotiations have become.

Last week, Austria and KfW attracted criticism for their new issues, the naysayers seizing on concessions on price and size to assert that they should perhaps have waited for better times.

That things would improve within any given timeframe was far from certain, however, and a quick look in the two borrowers’ respective coffers show that they are 4bn and 2bn fuller than they were. Holding out for optimum conditions would have meant Austria and KfW running the risk of being cast as Vladimir and Estragon in their wait for Godot.

Naturally, a large part of the decision whether to proceed or not depends just how pressing your needs are. For some in the corporate sector, for example, time is not of the essence. But the reality is that many are approaching blackout periods, with the summer slowdown to follow. Time can have a nasty habit of flying at the least opportune moments.

As for banks, they have a lot of capital to raise, not to mention their more run-of-the-mill funding requirements.

THE GREEKS HAVE A WORD FOR IT

Depending on who you speak to, issuance windows have been fleeting, brief, transient, short-lived or tight, all amounting to the same thing. As ever - and rather ironically - the Greeks have a word for it. And that word is ephemeral, meaning lasting just one day.

Three financials duly took the plunge into the euro market in a 24-hour period spanning Tuesday and Wednesday, with two - ABN AMRO and HSBC Holdings - raising Tier 2 capital, and one - UBS - opting for the senior sector.

Each raised 1.5bn, ABN attracting noteworthy demand of more than 8bn, while the other two saw their respective order books top 4.5bn and 2bn. New issue premiums were around 45bp-50bp on the T2s and 20bp-25bp on the senior.

Cap Gemini chipped in from the corporate side with an ambitious 2.75bn three-trancher that encountered a warm welcome, and HJ Heinz rounded off its M&A financing, having raided the US market for a cool US$10bn earlier in the week.

Were the concessions demanded higher than the borrowers would have liked? Yes, but then again, they normally are. As any trader will tell you (assuming there are still some out there able to take positions), you do not aim to hit the absolute bottom or top of the market.

Less than a day later, confidence in a deal being struck between Greece and its creditors had evaporated; and with it so had any prospect of getting a bond away.

In terms of issuer profile, it was the better known and rated credits that were to the fore during the week’s brief window.

The FIG pipeline in particular contains a number of peripheral names and capital mandates - and sometimes a combination of the two. These are deals that generally need a longer period of stability in order to print, so are beholden to the machinations.

While there has been no public display of panic, there is little doubt that things will be a little more fraught in private.

One syndicate official said last Tuesday - a time when sentiment was positive and belief in the market reopening in earnest widespread, if misguided - that while new issue premiums were higher than borrowers would hope, they should come down as the machinery creaked into action.

“No one wants to be the 12th deal out once the market gets going, but you don’t want to be the first,” he said.

As it turns out, there is scant chance of being 12th, such is the capricious nature of the market, and being as near to the first as possible is possibly no bad idea.

After all, paying a higher concession than hoped must be a better option than not being able to get the funding in. (Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)