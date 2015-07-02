FCA ignores banks' pleas and pushes ahead with broad data request

LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is forging ahead with a broadly unchanged request for data on thousands of bond and equity deals going back over the past five years despite push-back from the industry.

The watchdog has sent a formal request to banks that is very similar to a recent draft request that asked for 37 data points on new debt and equity issues

According to sources, the scope is not as broad as the draft request and does not ask for data on deals the banks failed to win, but is onerously wide-ranging nonetheless. And the five-year time frame is unchanged.

“It’s still pretty broad and they’ve decided not to go for a sample of deals,” one debt banker said.

Another said that the request for allocation data on debt deals has been removed; unlike equity, where the FCA is asking for allocations on Initial Public Offerings.

“They have listened to the banks somewhat but it is still a sizeable task and they want a lot of information,” the second banker said. “They want a lot of data on related banking activities. This is at the core of what they want to get to and how all the businesses are related.”

The UK watchdog is training its spotlight on a sector that generates considerable fees, and more than a few bankers were taken aback by the scale of the demands in the FCA’s draft request.

“Reciprocity” where one bank informally expects to be on an issue led by a rival if the latter was included in the syndicate of an issue led by the first bank, is another area that the FCA is looking at.

Some of the areas where reciprocity has been suspected include the markets for contingent convertible and covered bonds, both of which are only issued by banks. Before the CoCo market got going in earnest, most borrowes used their own investment banks when issuing unsecured bonds.

According to the second banker, banks have very little time to fulfil the request, with the data expected by the end of July/early August.

Banks have said the sweeping potential demands of the FCA could require substantial resources to fulfil, with one official saying his bank might have to provide details on more than 13,000 bond issues, possibly also including deals from European borrowers that were sold into the US market. (Reporting by Helene Durand, additional reporting by Christopher Spink, editing by Anil Mayre and Philip Wright)