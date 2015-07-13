FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise after euro zone makes deal with Greece
July 13, 2015

TREASURIES-Yields rise after euro zone makes deal with Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in a week and a half after euro zone and Greek leaders agreed a deal that is expected to keep Greece in the single currency.

Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as 2.47 percent, the highest since July 2. The yields are up from 2.37 percent earlier on Monday before the deal was announced.

Euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its sovereignty to outside supervision in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euro bailout to keep the near-bankrupt country in the euro. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

