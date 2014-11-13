FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria gov't bond yields rise as investors cut exposure to debt
#Market News
November 13, 2014

Nigeria gov't bond yields rise as investors cut exposure to debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nigerian government bond yields rose across maturities on Thursday with three-year paper climbing 74 basis points, as investors worried about risks to the economy from a weaker naira cut their exposure to its debt, dealers said.

Dealers said investors were taking a short-term view on bonds as issues such as falling global oil prices and a weakening naira persist.

The three-year bond, the most liquid, spiked to 12.48 percent on Thursday, up from 11.74 percent the previous day, while the 10-year benchmark climbed 36 basis points to 13.04 percent. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)

