Periphery back under pressure as central bank stupor wears off

* Yield hike could thwart Ireland, Portugal auction return

* Key investors pare back peripheral exposure

* Hesitant central banks pass baton to policymakers

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - Peripheral Europe’s open door to the capital markets appears to be edging shut, as the market awakens from a central bank-induced slumber and ramps up the pressure on EU policymakers to rectify the continent’s ills.

As bailout countries Ireland and Portugal pen plans for a return to regular debt auctions in the coming months, key investors are paring back their exposure to Europe’s riskiest credits.

10-year government bond yields in Ireland, Portugal and Italy have retraced some 40bp from recent lows hit last month, while Spain has sold off around 60bp and Greece over 100bp.

“A rise in yields certainly throws down the gauntlet to EU policymakers to try and push through structural reforms,” said Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager for global government bonds at Kames Capital.

“They have been let off the hook a bit while we have been in this environment of low rates, and there has been lot of central bank cash going into financial markets.”

The driving force behind the correction stems from whispers that the US Federal Reserve could start to ease up on the endless cheap money it has poured into bond markets during the crisis.

But in Europe, some investors are concerned that the European Central Bank may also be questioning its role as the zone’s lender of last resort.

Last week, the USD2trn fund manager PIMCO, one of the biggest bond investors in the world, announced it had been steadily reversing small overweight positions in Spanish and Italian government debt since March amid fears that a tougher ECB has put painful medium-term restructurings back on the cards. [ID: nL5N0EC1S4]

Ever since Mario Draghi said he would do “whatever it takes” to save the euro late last year, markets have been very sanguine about the constant barrage of poor economic data coming out of the eurozone.

This has allowed Spain and Italy to make sizable inroads into their hefty funding programmes, and Ireland and Portugal to launch a brace of new bonds via syndication. Even Greece, where 10-year yields are still over 9%, is eyeing a comeback next year.

Given the performance of their bonds, Spain and Italy now have high expectations of the borrowing costs they can achieve, while Ireland and Portugal aim to re-establish regular debt auctions that they had to abandon pre-bailout.

But Draghi himself said this week that his bond-buying programme was only ever designed to keep yields below panic levels, not to bring them down to levels that would help government solvency.

On that front, the baton has been firmly passed back to EU policymakers, who were forced to backtrack on their cost-cutting drive and strict deficit targets last week.

Brussels has given six countries more time to reduce their deficits, while easing public spending restraints in the zone’s second largest economy, Italy.

“They’ve been a step behind on everything, and the only eurozone institution which seems to have any form of credibility left is the European Central Bank,” said Holdsworth at Kames Capital.

“The biggest danger now is that countries that have been given this extra wiggle room fail to implement reform,” said one bank syndicate official.

FUNDAMENTALS TO THE FORE

Now, with the certainty of that central bank backstop receding, fundamentals are gaining attention again.

“So far bond investors have been much more preoccupied with [central bank] flow and positioning than the bad news around the eurozone’s economic fundamentals,” said Huw Worthington, European interest rate strategist at Barclays.

“Hints of a withdrawal of some of this central bank flow should allow for some pause for thought, however.”

Portugal confirmed it had entered a third year of recession on Thursday, revealing a 0.4% slump in first quarter GDP. The country’s 10-year yields subsequently rose 26bp, according to Tradeweb.

Banks managing debt sales for many of the peripheral sovereigns that have broken back into markets this year agree that investors are wary that many of these markets have become too rich given the poor economic outlook.

“Many investors still see value in peripheral markets with the safety net European policymakers have put in place, including the broader commitment from the ECB,” said Lars Humble, head of SSA syndicate at Goldman Sachs.

“However, as spreads have tightened significantly since the beginning of the year, some are still waiting for economic fundamentals to improve further.”

While most bank dealers believe Ireland - the safest of all peripheral countries - should still be able to meet its goal of returning to regular debt auctions later this year, many think Portugal’s ambition is misplaced.

Even the likes of Spain and Italy, which have managed to maintain their regular auctions despite escalating borrowing costs, have already started to see interest dwindle, with cover ratios on recent debt sales down from a month ago. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)