December 15, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Pimco looks at junk bond investments after sell-off -CIO Ivascyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dan Ivascyn, the group chief investment officer at Pimco, one of the world’s largest bond asset management firms, said investors have been overreacting to the credit turmoil, stemming from the junk-bond fund collapse at Third Avenue Management, and that the Newport Beach, California-based firm is looking to take advantage of the sell-off.

“We do think in certain areas of the corporate credit markets that people have been overreacting and as a result, we are responding,” Ivascyn told Reuters in a telephone interview. “We do think there’s been an overreaction in certain corporate credits and we are there to bid bonds which is not too dissimilar to what we did last year when there was a lot of volatility in Emerging Markets, particularly in Russia.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)

