SSA issuers need a rethink, say bankers

* Higher premium may be required to get euro deals done

* Rush to dollars could test market depth

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Banks are pushing public sector issuers to rethink how they approach the euro bond market after recent deals struggled to gain traction in primary.

SSA investors are expected to be awash with cash this month with EUR107bn flowing back into their pockets from government coupon payments and redemptions, versus EUR84.9bn in March and EUR85.5bn in February, according to ING research.

However, there are fears they will not put the cash to work at current levels, particularly in core European names.

Buyer frustration at how expensive euro public-sector debt has become was on display in March when EIB raised just EUR2bn from a 10-year benchmark trade, smaller than what it had hoped. Germany-guaranteed KfW meanwhile opted to switch to US dollar funding to avoid the issue.

“You’ve got big redemptions in April, but the big thing is who’s the first who is going to pay up to get a euro benchmark deal done,” said a public sector debt syndicate banker.

“I think the take-away from the EIB deal is that you can get away with it, but you do have to pay a bigger premium.”

Several bankers suggested that ESM/EFSF - which this month became the first SSA issuer to price a euro benchmark with a negative yield - would be the ideal candidate to test the waters.

Europe’s crisis management mechanism is scheduled for a bond issue in the week starting April 20.

The fundamental conflict in the market is that the best-rated core SSA issuers are trading at tight levels versus German government bonds.

For example, Eikon prices show KfW’s 0.05% EUR3bn November 2017 benchmark quoted at around 10bp over OBLs, against 16.5bp over in early February.

Similarly, EIB’s recent 0.125% EUR2bn 10-year trade offered a mere 5.8bp pick-up over Bunds at pricing, although has widened since to 9bp over, according to Tradeweb.

Investors want to see a bit of a spread to Germany, but issuers don’t want to price at hefty premiums to their own curve.

“There seems to be an agreement among the syndicate community that new issue premiums should widen, but you have to put yourself into an issuer’s shoes: there’s a spread that’s quite attractive on screens and a buyer of last recourse in the ECB, you can understand it’s difficult for them to admit they may have to pay little bit more new issue premium,” said a second SSA syndicate official.

DOLLAR SHIFT

The gridlock has meant that QE-eligible supras and agencies have reduced their issuance in euros.

According to Bernd Volk, head of covered bond and agencies research at Deutsche Bank, year-to-date issuance of euro-denominated bonds by agencies and supras recognised under PSPP amount to EUR23.3bn compared to EUR56.6bn for the same period last year and the EUR78.1bn historical high hit in 2012.

Issuers have instead turned to the US dollar market. According to Barclays analysts, US dollar supply has increased to 48% of overall SSA issuance this year from 37% in 2014.

For example, KfW last week had considered a euro-denominated benchmark trade, but opted for US dollars instead.

“We did look at the euro market, but we finally decided against a longer-dated trade in euros. After QE, we are in untested waters, and our impression is that even a higher new-issue premium may not guarantee a successful transaction” said Klaus-Peter Eitel, vice-president, new issues, at KfW at the time.

Others will look to follow suit. The pipeline in US dollars is building, with issuers likely to look at the seven- and 10-year maturities.

Some bankers are concerned that if this trend continues, the depth of that market could be tested.

“It is a deep market, but I do think it will be stretched if everyone goes there,” said a third syndicate banker.

The hope for the syndicate community is that more international investors will provide that depth by switching to US dollar investments in order to pick up the extra yield on offer.

Yields on US Treasuries are much higher than those on equivalent maturity German Bunds. 10-year Treasuries were trading at 1.89% on Thursday afternoon against Germany’s 10-year Bund at 0.18%, according to Eikon prices. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)