New market abuse rules panic syndicate bankers

* Banks grapple with MAR's broad ramifications

* Market soundings in regulators' line of fire

* Syndicates to police investor behaviour

By Helene Durand

LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - Banks are scrambling to get to grips with new European Union-wide market abuse rules, with many saying the industry is unprepared and underestimating how far-reaching the new rules are.

With just over a week to go until the EU's so-called Market Abuse Regulation is officially implemented, many bankers have yet to complete training about the rules, leaving them exposed to an increased risk of fines and legal action.

MAR, which replaces the Market Abuse Directive, brings more financial instruments into the scope of the anti-abuse rules and potentially outlaws traditional bond syndicate practices such as soft sounding and order reporting.

"The chances of all firms being compliant on July 3 are diminishingly small," said Calum Burnett, head of the banking, finance and regulatory litigation practice at Allen & Overy.

"Those which are not might get a bit of a grace period from [UK regulator] the FCA if they can show there have been good faith efforts to comply, though it is not clear how long that period will be."

Some banks had mistakenly expected MAR's implementation would be delayed, as was the case with Mifid II, implementation of which has been pushed back by a year to 2018.

As a result, bankers are scrambling to clarify what current practices have become problematic, with rules around the release of "material non-public information" now wider in scope and more onerous.

Bankers worry that traditional efforts to sound out investors during and ahead of deals are now potentially risky.

"It's a complete minefield. What's really tough is that, as a concept, people are approaching it very late and assume it will be very simple tweaks to what they already do. But anyone who thinks that is unprepared," one head of bond syndicate said.

"It will affect the way we talk to investors, how we announce transactions, how we get feedback, there are a lot of grey areas as to what could be material non-public information.

"Unfortunately, 90% of people are oblivious as to what it all means. No one will be ready on July 3."

CAREFUL

Banks still need to figure out what needs to be recorded, what constitutes material non-public information, and what sort of paperwork needs to be signed by the various parties involved.

Issues could arise in roadshow situations - for example, when a borrower is meeting investors but no specific trade has been announced.

Banks will also need to be more careful about "wall-crossing", the process designed to ensure investors don't trade on non-public information provided in the course of discussing deals.

"There will be a much greater onus on banks on how they conduct the sounding and wall-crossing process. It will be a much more formalised process," said Etay Katz, a regulatory partner at Allen & Overy.

"To date, sounding has taken place on an institution by institution basis but now regulation is very much going to be in the driving seat. It will require banks to meticulously record information and will make things a lot harder for firms."

Katz said there were questions around what type of record and audit trail banks needed to have and that there could potentially be disruption in the lines of communications between investors and banks.

POLICING INVESTOR BEHAVIOUR

Syndicate bankers face a challenge about how they manage the bookbuilding process. Order inflation - when investors submit bids for more bonds than they actually want in the hope of getting decent allocations - is likely to prove a particular headache.

Under MAR's so-called Suspicious Transaction and Order Reports, banks will have to report to regulators any order they believe to be suspicious.

"Order inflation is very difficult to police. I reckon about half the orders we get in big books are inflated. So I guess the first step for banks will be to send a large disclosure document to investors saying that we will report any order inflation," said a third syndicate banker.

Whether that will be enough to satisfy regulators is not clear.

"The onus will be on banks to detect if an order is suspicious," said Allen & Overy's Burnett.

"An order may not be suspicious at the time but if you later learn of a fact that makes an earlier order suspicious, it will have to be reported. You could see the FCA saying that a bank should have joined the dots together. It's an additional layer of sophistication that banks will have to deal with." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Matthew Davies, Julian Baker)