Algomi promises bond sales revolution

(This article first appeared in the Nov 15 edition of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - The way in which banks buy and sell bonds is on the cusp of a revolution, as five of the world’s largest dealers prepare to roll out a new distribution system that aims to boost turnover in secondary markets.

Algomi’s Honeycomb network is touted as a way of easing the chronic liquidity shortage afflicting large parts of the corporate bond market, something that has been exacerbated by banks paring back debt inventories in the face of tougher capital requirements.

More than 40 different bond trading initiatives have sprung up in response to the liquidity problem, but Algomi is the only start-up to have secured backing from large swathes of the dealer community to-date, which many view as crucial for the initiative to gain traction.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and one other unnamed dealer have implemented the system, while a further four banks across the US and Europe are currently installing it. Twenty-three buyside investors have also signed up.

“There is a business transformation occurring within banks as they move from a risk model to a broker model: they are no longer a balance sheet, but a distributor,” said Stu Taylor, chief executive of Algomi. “Only 1.5% of bonds ever trade. We’re helping inject velocity to the other 98.5%.”

Heftier capital requirements have caused dealer corporate bond holdings to crater from US$233bn in 2007 to about US$20bn today. Over the same period, buyside bond funds have mushroomed to around US$1trn on a glut of global debt issuance, sparking fears about whether investors can offload bonds in a timely manner without causing market turmoil.

It is chunky trades of more than US$5m that are most difficult for banks to shift because the new rules mean they are no longer willing to warehouse such positions on their balance sheets for months at a time.

SIMPLE Solving the resulting lack of liquidity will be no mean feat. Buy and sell orders for the vast universe of bonds rarely appear on the same day, or even the same week, meaning there is little natural client crossing. But Algomi’s solution is disarmingly simple: running a network within banks that acts as a giant corporate memory to join up salesforces more effectively. The system uses algorithms to sift through the 20,000 or so relevant data points banks see per day to identify potential matches and disseminate information to the right salespeople.

If a client in Spain places an order for IBM’s 2020 bonds, for example, it will alert all salespeople that have received selling interest from clients on these or similar bonds over the past few months (or even longer). The sales team can then chase up the leads - perhaps an asset manager in Singapore that wanted to sell these bonds two months ago.

So rather than being ships that pass in the night, buy and sell orders can be matched even though they could be entered months apart.

“Honeycomb is a way of creating liquidity that otherwise would not exist. By using technology to help free up large voice trades, it gets liquidity going again,” said Nigel Sargent, co-head of European credit sales at Deutsche Bank.

BUYSIDE FOCUS

The other part of the Honeycomb system focuses on the buyside. Banks can allow approved clients to see their order flow on bonds, without seeing the economics of the trades. This means investors get a better idea of which banks will be able to shift the bonds they are after without having to call up numerous counterparties and leaking information to the wider market.

“Credit Suisse is continually exploring ways to improve liquidity for our clients,” said Eraj Shirvani, head of fixed income in EMEA at the bank. “We fully support market initiatives that allow clients to more efficiently direct their flows, as well as improving the effectiveness of our salesforce.”

Overall, unlike many of the other bond solutions in the market, which focus on electronic trading protocols, Algomi’s system looks to bolster the current voice broking model for block trading rather than shoehorning it into a more equity-like model.

“E-commerce works fine for small things: people are happy to buy books or groceries off Amazon. But there is a reason why [British property website] Rightmove doesn’t have a buy button. When something is big and non-standard, you need to pick up the phone,” said Taylor. (Reporting ny Christopher Whittall, editing by Matthew Davies)